Ankita Lokhande clicks adorable pics with twins Abeer and Abeera as they turn 2 months old

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANKITA LOKHANDE Ankita Lokhande clicks adorable pics with twintwins Abeer and Abeera as they turn 2 months old

Amid the ongoing Sushant Singh Rajput's death investigation, Ankita Lokhande has shared a happy picture with her twin nephew and niece Abeer and Abeera as they turned two-months-old. The caption for the post read, “Dear Abeer and Abeera. happy 2months my cutipies.”Karanvir Bohra and Himanshu Malhotra dropped comments on the post

Earlier, introducing the two new members of her family — the twins — Abeer and Abeera, Ankita wrote, 'A new life's begun'.

Ankita, in recent days, has been involved in a social media war with actor-singer Shibani Dandekar. While Ankita has made it clear that she is standing in support of Sushant’s family in their ongoing legal battle with Rhea Chakraborty, Shibani has offered continued support for Rhea, her friend. Rhea was arrested earlier this week on drug-related charges after the Narcotics Control Bureau found that she had allegedly procured drugs for Sushant.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ankita Lokhande set foot in the Hindi Film industry with the Kangana Ranaut starrer, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. The period-drama featured Ankita in a pivotal role as Jhalkari Bai. Apart from Manikarnika, Ankita also starred in the superhit action-drama Baaghi 3 alongside Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh. The actor is reportedly in talks with several filmmakers about her upcoming film.

