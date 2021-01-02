Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANKITA LOKHANDE Ankita Lokhande celebrates 3 million Instagram followers, trolls credit Sushant Singh Rajput for feat

Bollywood and Television actress Ankita Lokhande on Saturday expressed gratitude to her Instagram family, which has reached a count of three million. She has been one of the most loved actresses in the telly world. Ankita made her television debut with Ekta Kapoor’s popular show 'Pavitra Rishta' opposite late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The actress also thanked her fans and followers for the support and love they showered on her.

"#2021 I welcome you with my open heart happy new year every one. Cheers to 3M followers. thanku for all the love #ankitalokhande #newyear2021 #3million #congratulations," Ankita wrote.

Fans posted congratulatory messages in the comments box, though a section of netizens trolled the actress saying all her publicity was due to her ex-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput, the Bollywood actor who passed away in June, last year.

Reacting to Ankita's post, a user wrote "U got 3 million followers because of sushant." Another said "Half of your followers are fans of Sushant."

"2 million from Sushant's fans please don't forget that," read a comment. While there were positive reactions too, a fan wrote "Oh You are soooo Beautiful. Happy new year rockstar. Happy 3 Millions."

Although, there is no doubt that actors Ankita Lokhande and late Sushant Singh Rajput were madly in love with each other during their 'Pavitra Rishta' days. The reel-life Archana and Manav dated for quite a long-time until the year 2016 when they called it a split. Ever since the shocking demise of the 'Kai Po Che' actor, the fans have been constantly keeping track of the activities of his ex-girlfriend. Ankita who was quite active in demanding justice for Sushant also paid tribute to him at the recently held Zee Rishtey Awards 2020.