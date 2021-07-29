Ankita Konwar slams 'racism' against northeast people: You can become an Indian ONLY when you win a medal

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANKITA_EARTHY Ankita Konwar slams 'racism' against northeast people

Fitness enthusiast and Milind Soman's wife Ankita Konwar on Wednesday took to social media to call out the 'sexism' and 'racism' in the country. She shared her experience of being from the northeast and said that people from there are treated good only if they win a medal for the country, otherwise they are called names like 'chinky', 'chinese' and others.

Ankita Konwar tweeted, "If you’re from Northeast India, you can become an Indian ONLY when you win a medal for the country. Otherwise we are known as “chinky” “Chinese” “Nepali” or a new addition “corona”. India is not just infested with casteism but racism too. Speaking from my experience. #Hypocrites."

Reacting to Ankita's tweet, a Twitter user agreed with her and wrote, "Yes in general, you are right. But there are lot of us here who think everyone from Nagaland to Mumbai & from Kashmir to Kanyakumari is a proud Indian irrespective of their religion, caste & colour. Cheers." To this, Ankita replied, "And that’s how we become a country !"

Ankita's reaction came after Indian athlete Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, an Indian weightlifter hailing from Manipur, won a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympic Games 2020.

After Ankita's tweet, many social media also disagreed with her and said that she is 'exaggerating.' However, Ankita stood her ground and shared a video on Instagram to claim that she is commenting after a personal experience.

She wrote, "Your disagreement to my lived experience is not going to change the truth. If it makes you uncomfortable look the other way like you always have been."

Milind and Ankita got married in 2018 in Mumbai after dating for 5 years. A month later they even exchanged wedding vows in a dreamy "barefoot wedding" in Spain. The two of them recently celebrated their third wedding anniversary and on the ocassion took to their respective social media handles to share stunning pictures of themselves.