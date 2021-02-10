Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ROHITREDDYGOA Anita Hassanandani's husband Rohit Reddy shares first pic of their baby boy

TV actress Anita Hassanandani and husband Rohit Reddy welcomed their first child, a baby boy on Tuesday. Rohit Reddy on Wednesday has shared the first-ever picture of their baby boy on Instagram stories. Although in the picture the face of the child is not visible, we can see the little one's hand holding on to one of his father's fingers.

Yesterday, Rohit made the announcement on his social media account and shared a picture with his wife who was seen laying down with her baby bump. Alongside, he wrote, "Oh boy!"

Soon after making the announcement, Rohit shared a glimpse of the new mother in his Instagram story. The picture was shared on the Instagram story and showed the couple holding hands and smiling. Along with it, he wrote, "Love you, baby. Most beautiful moments ever.". Earlier, the producer and dear friend of the couple Ekta Kapoor also made her visit to the hospital. She shared a video.

Sharing the video on her Instagram account, Ekta wrote, "When u realise ur not gonna b discussing work n lovelife but babies now! Congrats @rohitreddygoa @anitahassanandani welcome to the mummy daddy club!! Yayyyyy."

The 39-year-old actor announced her pregnancy in October last year. Reddy and Anita got married in 2013. Ever since the couple's pregnancy announcement, they have been sharing adorable pictures and videos on Instagram in which they were seen enjoying the period of nine months by relishing on Anita's favorite food items, vacationing, preparing themselves for the baby and getting a photoshoot done.