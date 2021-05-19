Image Source : INSTA/ANILKAPOOR Anil Kapoor, wife Sunita celebrate 37th wedding anniversary, share heartfelt posts on Instagram

Bollywood's forever young actor Anil Kapoor and his beautiful wife Sunita Kapoor are celebrating their 37th wedding anniversary today. The two of them have been standing with each other thick and thin and leaves no stone unturned in giving us some serious couple goals. In order to make the occasion even more special, the actor took to his social media handle and shared pictures from his family album, and promised his wife to treasure her the way she deserves to be. The post featured a couple of pictures of the two of them along with their children-- Sonam Kapoor, Rhea and Harsh Varrdhan along with other family members.

Alongside the caption, Anil Kapoor wrote a heartfelt note that read, "All the love stories and quotes about love fall short in front of our love story. With you by my side I know I’m safe, loved & happy! You are the bedrock of our combined families and we don't know what we'd do without you in our lives!"

Have a look at the same here:

For those unversed Anil and Sunita got married on May 19, 1984. The two of them are quite active on social media and keep on sharing posts for each other or their children.

On the occasion of Sonam and husband Anand Ahuja's wedding anniversary Sunita shared a post on Insta and wrote, "Happy happy anniversary.. May God Bless you May your love keep growing , increasing day by day.May your days ahead be filled with laughter , May you create wonderful memories in the years ahead. Love you both so much."

Anil wished the two and captioned their picture, "3 down...forever to go!! Happy Anniversary!! @anandahuja @sonamkapoor Missing you’ll more than usual today!! Stay Safe! Take Care and you know I love you both always!"

On the professional front, Anil Kapoor will next be seen in 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' which also features actors like Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Neetu Kapoor. Directed by Raj Mehta, the film also stars Prajakta Koli and Maniesh Paul in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile for Sonam, was in London shooting for her next film, Blind, in London.