Anil Kapoor, Shraddha join Priyaank Sharma's baraat, dance their hearts out| Pics

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYAANK SHARMA Anil Kapoor, Shraddha join Priyaank Sharma's baraat, dance their hearts out

Veteran actress Padmini Kohlhapure and Tutu Sharma's son, Priyaank Sharma recently tied the knot with producer Karim Morani's younger daughter Shaza Morani. The couple got married according to Hindu rituals at a luxury resort in Lonavala. The pics from their dreamy wedding ceremony and 'baraat' went viral and you can't afford to miss them. Bollywood celebrities including Anil Kapoor, Sunny Deol, Shraddha and Shakti Kapoor and others attended the wedding ceremony.

According to the pictures, uploaded by Priyaank, his cousin Shraddha Kapoor, Padmini Kolhapure, and Anil danced like no one was watching. "Humne Mari Entriyaan #baarat," Priyaank captioned his post.

The pictures, which largely have scenes from his baraat ceremony, we see Anil Kapoor dancing with all his heart. The actor picked a white outfit for the occasion.

See the pictures shared by Priyaank here:

On Wednesday, Priyaank shared pictures from the baraat, which also features bride Shaza Morani, who crashed the ceremony. He captioned the post: "Ladkewale #baarat. She could be seen dancing with everyone in some of the photos. The one where @shazamorani crashes ...@sam_and_ekta. @padmasitaa Excitement levels - see tags,” he wrote in his caption.

Shaza and Priyaank had their pre-wedding festivities in the Maldives along with their close friends and family including Shraddha, Varun Dhawan, Asha Bhosle's granddaughter Zanai and others.

Meanwhile, Priyank and Shaza had a court marriage on February 4. The duo has known each other for more than ten years and it is said that they were supposed to get married last year but COVID19 happened.

On the professional front, Anil Kapoor was last seen in Anurag Kashyap's AK Vs AK, which streamed on Netflix. The comedy-thriller also featured Sonam Kapoor. Kapoor will be next seen in Raj Mehta's directorial Jug Jugg Jeeyo along with Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, and Neetu Singh in lead roles. Besides this, he also has Bhushan Kumar, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, and Murad Khetani's ANIMAL with Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol in the pipeline.

While, Shraddha will be next seen in a trilogy 'Naagin', to be produced by Nikhil Dwivedi. She will also star in Luv Ranjan's untitled film opposite Ranbir Kapoor. The film is scheduled for a Holi 2022 release.