Anil Kapoor shares nostalgic video celebrating 27 years of '1942: A Love Story', wife Sunita is all hearts

Anil Kapoor shares nostalgic video celebrating 27 years of '1942: A Love Story'

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor starrer 1994 film '1942: A Love Story' is a classic that still manages to resonate with the audience and has a special place in their heart. The film clocked 27 years today and the actor took to Instagram to relive memories with a nostalgic video. Going down memory lane, Anil Kapoor shared a picture video from the film to celebrate the glorious 27 years. Directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, the film was the actor's one of the first romantic films. Prior to this, the versatile actor had delivered many macho blockbuster hits. The audience was surprised to watch Anil Kapoor in a never seen avatar before.

To get into the new mould, the powerhouse performer lost a significant amount of weight and worked on his costumes to get the character right. The actor also went to cut his hair short and trim his mustache to turn into a new leaf. His impeccable performance and infectious chemistry with Manisha Koirala is one of the reasons why the film is still remembered as one of the unforgettable classic romantic drama. Watch the video-

Interestingly, Anil Kapoor was a little hesitant to take the part as it was different from his previous work trajectory. As soon as the actor dropped the video, fans also became nostalgic and flooded the post with comments. Anil's wife Sunita Kapoor also dropped many red hearts on the video.

1942: A Love Story also gave some ageless songs like Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Lagaa, Kuch Na Kaho, and Rim Jhim.

On the work front, Anil Kapoor was last seen in the Netflix film 'AK Vs AK' opposite Anurag Kashyap. The celebrated actor gave a critically acclaimed performance in the film. Next, he has Jug Jug Jeeyo with Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Animal with Ranbir Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra in the line up.