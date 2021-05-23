Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANIL KAPOOR Anil Kapoor shares glimpse from Sunday workout, Neena Gupta says 'You are an inspiration'

Bollywood's dashing actor Anil Kapoor on Sunday shared a glimpse of his workout. The forever young star's pic shows that fitness has nothing to do with age. The 'Malang' actor took to his Instagram handle to shared a candid post-workout picture, in which he showing off his ripped physic. "Lockdown is compulsory What you do with it is optional," Anil Kapoor captioned the post.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CPNHwowp6n-/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

The 65-year-old's bulked-up physique left actors Neena Gupta and Shilpa Shetty Kundra mighty impressed. Neena's comment on the the 'Mr India' actor's post "You are an inspiration," while Shilpa wrote "#Inspiration."

Recently, the actor and his beautiful wife Sunita Kapoor celebrated their 37th wedding anniversary today. The two of them have been standing with each other thick and thin and left no stone unturned in giving us some serious couple goals.

On the special occasion, Anil took to his social media handle and shared pictures from his family album, and promised his wife to treasure her the way she deserves to be. The post featured a couple of pictures of the two of them along with their children-- Sonam Kapoor, Rhea and Harsh Varrdhan along with other family members.

Alongside the caption, Anil Kapoor wrote a heartfelt note that read, "All the love stories and quotes about love fall short in front of our love story. With you by my side I know I’m safe, loved & happy! You are the bedrock of our combined families and we don't know what we'd do without you in our lives!"

On the work front, Anil was last seen in Anurag Kashyap's 'AK Vs AK' on OTT platform Netflix. The comedy-thriller also featured his daughter Sonam. He will be next seen in Raj Mehta's directorial 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' along with Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Neetu Singh in the lead roles.

Besides this, Anil will also be starring in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'ANIMAL' along with Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol.

(With ANI Inputs)