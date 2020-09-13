Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANILSKAPOOR Anil Kapoor’s fitspiration video on the beach will leave you awestruck

Anil Kapoor, who is known to be a fitness freak, never leaves any stone unturned when it comes to following a rigorous workout schedule. The actor who is aged 63 continues to be an inspiration for his fans for taking the utmost care of his health. He even keeps everyone updated with his fitness related posts and videos.

Recently, Anil shared a yet another glimpse of how he stays active and keeps himself healthy at this age. He uploaded a video where he is seen running on the beach. Sharing the video on his Insta handle, the actor wrote, “During the lockdown I was dreaming about the beach...dreaming of escaping...finally I get to the beach and my trainer @MarcYogi makes me sprint...fitness always comes first...It’s not about the location but about the dedication...”

On coming across Anil's inspiring video, his colleague and fellow actor Suniel Shetty reacted saying, “Sijeeeeeee.” Meanwhile, a lot of fans also went gaga on his video clip. One of the fans wrote, “Awesome”, another commented, “Superb Anil sir.” Also, Anil got a lot of positive reactions in the comments section in the form of emojis.

That's not all, just last month, Anil had also shared pictures of his biceps and written, “When muscles look better than your face...” The post not just caught the attention of his fans but also left his juniors from the industry in awe. All from his son Harshvardhan Kapoor to actors Varun Dhawan and Ishaan Khatter had dropped appreciative comments to the post.

Anil utilised his time at home during lockdown by working on his body. He had unveiled his new beefed up look on Instagram a few months ago and made it clear that he had not taken any supplements to get the desired body.

Talking about the same, he had written in one of his posts on Instagram, “I have not taken any kind of supplements in this process. My trainer Marc and I have been talking about doing this kind of rebuild of my body for as many years as we have been together, which is 6 years! Time was always a stumbling block, or filming requirements, endorsements, social obligations or family time. Every year we would say we - this year for sure. Now in these very difficult circumstances, time is something we all seem to have a great deal of, so why not use this time to do the things you always promised yourself you would do. Strengthen your body, build muscle, build immunity, build flexibility. Respect your body. We might never have this much time available to us ever again.”

