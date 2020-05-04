Anil Kapoor reminisces Slumdog Millionaire days with co-star Irrfan Khan, shares throwback photos

The month of April came to an end with a super sad note with the news of the demise of two remarkable actors of the Bollywood industry-- Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor who passed away on April 29th and 30th respectively. The entire industry is still not over with the loss and are paying tribute to them on social media. In the wake of the same, actor Anil Kapoor also reminisced his Chocolate: Deep Dark Secrets and Slumdog Millionaire co-star Irrfan and shared a special post revealing "one of the many things that" he will "always remember about Irrfan."

Taking to Instagram, he shared a couple of photos with Irrfan from the promotions of Slumdog Millionaire. There were others that were taken from the events that they attended together namely-- Oscars and Screen Actors Guild Awards for the film along with Dev Patel and Freida Pinto. Captioning those, he wrote, "These pictures bring back so many memories! There was something about his smile that would instantly make everyone around him smile... One of the many things I’ll always remember about Irrfan."

After Irrfan's death, Frieda also shared an emotional note for him. An excerpt from it read as, "I have this one beautiful and powerful memory of Irrfan - unfazed by the glitzy glamour, no matter which Hollywood icon walked past us. Quiet but not silent- his responses to every interviewer were so meaningful and never lacking humour. He was representing India with achingly high levels of grace and dignity. He stood grounded in reality on every world stage, every red carpet- Grateful and so collected! How lucky was I, a complete little mess of a newbie, to have him as a role model."

When the news of Irrfan's demise broke, Anil took to social media to remember him and wrote, "Indescribably saddened to hear that we've lost Irrfan Khan. I'll always be thankful to him for taking care of Sonam when they worked together & for being her guiding light at the time. He was an inspiration for everyone, a remarkable actor, unmatched talent & a great human being (sic)."

Indescribably saddened to hear that we've lost Irrfan Khan. I'll always be thankful to him for taking care of Sonam when they worked together & for being her guiding light at the time. He was an inspiration for everyone, a remarkable actor, unmatched talent & a great human being. — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) April 29, 2020

For the uninitiated, Irrfan was battling with neuroendocrine tumour since 2018 for which he even went for treatment in the UK for a year. He returned to India in February 2019. He was admitted to the hospital on April 28 due to colon infection later which he breathed last the next day on April 29. He was 53 years old.

