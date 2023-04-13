Anil Kapoor remembers Satish Kaushik on his birth anniversary, says 'I miss you beyond words'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Anil Kapoor's Instagram uploads

Late actor, Satish Kaushik's death sent shockwaves to the entire country last month. The heartbreaking news left fans and friends in tears. The late actor-filmmaker was born on April 13, 1956, in Haryana. On his birth anniversary, his friend, actor Anil Kapoor shared a video montage featuring the two together in their old films such as Mr. India (1987) and Ram Lakhan (1989). Anil Kapoor recalled the good times he had spent with him.

Sharing the video, Anil wrote, "While I sit here trying to find the right words or just any words really to express what I feel right now…I want to fill books telling you what you mean to me but I know you already knew that…in the 3 mins of this video, I relived so many of our memories. I wish we had more time…I wish I could call you and tell you just one more time how lucky I am to have you in my life… I miss you beyond words Satish… I pray that everyone has a friend like you in their life because you were a true blessing… Happy birthday my friend…"

Satish Kaushik had worked in many films with Anil Kapoor. One of his most iconic roles was that of Calendar in Sridevi and Anil-starrer Mr. India. In his tribute to Satish Kaushik on his birth anniversary, Anil included some of Satish's famous lines and scenes from their films Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai, Gharwali Baharwali, and more.

On the other hand, Satish's dearest friend and veteran actor Anupam Kher also celebrated his birthday. He shared a heartfelt video featuring their throwback memories. It features Satish and Anupam's fun and fam moments on different occasions.

Satish Kaushik's demise

The actor-filmmaker passed away unexpectedly after suffering a heart attack. He felt uneasy after celebrating Holi with friends and family in Delhi. He was taken to the hospital but was declared dead on arrival. He is now survived by his wife, Shashi Kaushik and daughter Vanshika, who is 10 years old. According to the post-mortem report, the cause of death was cardiac arrest due to coronary artery blockage, which is associated with coronary artery diseases.

