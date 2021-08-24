Anil Kapoor, Rana Daggubati, Radhika Apte chant 'come soon' in desi version of Money Heist's Bella Ciao

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE/NETFLIX INDIA Anil Kapoor, Hardik Pandya & others chant 'come soon' in desi version of Money Heist's Bella Ciao

Ahead of season five of 'Money Heist', Netflix India has come up with a recreated version of the show's title track 'Bella Ciao'. The Indian version has been composed by Nucleya, and its music video features renowned celebrities like Anil Kapoor, Vikrant Massey, Radhika Apte, Hardik Pandya, Rana Daggubati, and Shruti Haasan.

Titled 'Jaldi Aao', the funny anthem encapsulates emotions perfectly and highlights love for the characters. In the video, Shruti reminds of Nairobi as she sings the song in Tamil on a stretcher bed, holding a flower in her lips. Anil Kapoor can be seen dancing on the money bed like Denver did during the first heist.

On composing the track, Nucleya said, "I'm a huge fan of 'Money Heist', so working on this anthem was super fun. As someone who loves the series, the song expresses what I and all other fans are feeling. Shooting the video was such an amazing experience and all the great artists who are featured in it have made it come to life. The song is peppy and in multiple languages, truly celebrating the spirit of fans who are spread across the nation. Lastly, all I can say is - Money Heist - Jaldi Aao!"

Recently, makers released the trailer of the iconic Spanish series. Known as La casa de papel, the 90-second trailer of volume 1 gives an insight into what will happen in the upcoming final season of the show. The last episode ended with a glimpse of how the cop Alicia Sierra (Najwa Nimri) captures The Professor (Álvaro Morte).

The story synopsis of season 5 released by Netflix reads, "The gang has been shut in the Bank of Spain for over 100 hours. They have managed to rescue Lisbon, but their darkest moment is upon them after losing one of their own. The Professor has been captured by Sierra and, for the first time, doesn’t have an escape plan. Just when it seems like nothing else could go wrong, an enemy comes on the scene that is much more powerful than any they’ve faced: the army. The end of the greatest heist in history is approaching, and what began as a robbery will turn into a war."

The fifth part of the series will be released in two volumes - September 3, 2021, and December 3, 2021, on Netflix.

-With ANI inputs