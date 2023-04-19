Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit review Rani Mukerji's Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway, call it 'superlative'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANILKAPOOR Anil Kapoor, Madhuri review Rani Mukerji's latest film

Rani Mukerji's Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway was released in cinemas on March 17, 2023. The actress received plaudits for her performance. The film received glowing reviews from both audiences and critics. Mukerji's portrayal in Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway has also received appreciation from Bollywood celebrities. Now, Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit have reviewed her film.

On Wednesday, Anil Kapoor took to his Instagram handle and wrote, "Watching #MrsChatterjeeVsNorway last night was a humbling experience...This is easily one of Rani’s finest performances, and that's saying something! The story itself is beautiful and poignant, but Rani’s performance has made it superlative! I hope Rani sweeps all the awards for this pitch perfect performance..Such a great job by the entire crew and cast of the film. Kudos."

Madhuri Dixit also reviewed the film and penned, "Saw this lovely film yesterday. Sensitively handled by the director and so beautifully shot. Kudos and congratulations to the whole team and Rani, who delivers yet another breathtaking performance."

Earlier, Alia Bhatt turned critic for the film and wrote, "Saturday night was spent in tears with my mom and sister as we watched our favourite - the brilliant Rani Mukherjee. Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway is such an important story to tell. For me, especially as a new mother, it hit so much harder and so much closer to home. Rani ma'am - there's no one like you! You had me transfixed and I was transported right by your side from Norway to India! Congratulations to the full team for this incredible film. PS - I am convinced there's nothing my fav @jimsarbhforreal can't do - an absolute chameleon."

Speaking about the film, Rani Mukherji's Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway is based on true events and tells the story of an Indian mother who fights with the government of Norway for the custody of her children. Rani packs a punch as a grieving mother who fights with a nation to get back the custody of her children. Her character is inspired by Sagarika Bhattacharya.

Also read: Is Krushna Abhishek avoiding a return to The Kapil Sharma Show owing to monetary issues? Actor reveals

Also read: It's Official! Yrf unveils ‘Pathaan X Tiger’ theme starring Salman Khan and SRK | WATCH

Latest Entertainment News