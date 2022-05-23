Anil Kapoor, Jeremy Renner engage in funny banter as they continue shooting in India | Watch Video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANIL KAPOOR Anil Kapoor, Jeremy Renner

Anil Kapoor and Jeremy Renner are shooting for something special in India. The Marvel star, who was seen leading the web show Hawkeye has been updating fans about his shooting schedule but he has kept details about the project under wraps. On Monday, anil posted a video, where the actors are seen in a car reaching their shooting location. Without any surprise, their car was followed by a huge crowd and people in large numbers gathered around them.

Renner genuinely seemed to have taken off guard, given the number of people gathered there. However, after stepping out of the car, he waved and greeted excited fans. Kapoor, on the other hand, laughed off and joked that they are here for the chopper. The actor also posted the video on his Instagram Stories. Apart from this, photos of the actors posing with fans also went viral on social media.

Reportedly, Jeremy Renner was in India to shoot for his new show. During his trip to the country, Renner stayed at Alwar where he shot for "Rennervations", a four-part non-scripted series from streaming service Disney Plus.

"Rennervations" follows Renner’s lifelong passion for giving back to communities around the world by reimagining unique purpose-built vehicles to meet a community’s needs. The show will also feature Bollywood star Anil Kapoor, who was spotted in Alwar earlier this week.

Over the last week, several fan page accounts of Renner posted videos and photos of him shooting with Kapoor, with crew members and few children dressed in school uniforms reportedly at a government-run senior secondary school in Laxmangarh Fort, Alwar. In one of the fan posts, Kapoor is seen dancing on a stage to the popular track "Gallan Goodiyaan" from his 2015 movie “Dil Dhadakne Do” and Renner, who was standing with the crowd, was enjoying the performance.

Take a look at the pictures and video of the two actors.

Both Renner and Kapoor had previously starred in Tom Cruise’s 2011 movie “Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol”, though they did not share the screen space.

In the past, Kapoor has worked on international projects such as award-winning movie “Slumdog Millionaire”, helmed by Danny Boyle, “Mission Impossible - Ghost Protocol” and TV series “24”.

Renner, 51, most recently appeared in Marvel/Disney+ superhero series "Hawkeye".