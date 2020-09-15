Image Source : INSTAGRAM/IMPERATORQAFQAZA Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff to reunite for Ram Lakhan 2?

Veteran actor Anil Kapoor hit the beach, but not to relax. As fitness comes first to him, he used the spot to workout. Sharing a video of him running on a beach, he posted on Instagram on Sunday: "During the lockdown I was dreaming about the beach...dreaming of escaping...finally I get to the beach and my trainer @marcyogimead, makes me sprint...fitness always comes first...It's not about the location but about the dedication." Actor Jackie Shroff commented: "Bhidu Bhari."

To which Anil replied: "Get ready for our next together, team working on it." Others also commented saying how inspiring he is and gives fitness goals to people. While many were amazed by the actor's fitness level, others were left excited about the hint to the two actors coming together. Reacting to Anil's comment, Jackie Shroff wrote, "Eagerly waiting my Lakhan." This surely made the fans think that Ram Lakhan 2 is in the works.

Earlier this month, Anil had posted a string of images of him posing against the backdrop of Alibaug's serene beach. "It's been 20 years. #Hello Alibaug," he captioned the post, hinting he visited the place after many years. The post caught the attention of his "Ram Lakhan" co-star Jackie Shroff, who commented: "Awesome Lakhan". Seeing Jackie Shroff's comment, Sonam couldn't resist herself and asked the veteran actors to do a movie together. "Do a movie together," Sonam tweeted.

Apart from the 1989 superhit Ram Lakhan, Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff have co-starred in numerous hits of the eighties and the nineties, including Yudh, Karma, Parinda, Kala Bazaar and 1942: A Love Story.

On the film front, Anil Kapoor will be next seen in Karan Johar's multi-starrer Takht also starring Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan and others.

