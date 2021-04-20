Anil Kapoor gets 2nd jab of COVID vaccine, son Harsh Varrdhan's quirky comment will make you nod in agreement

Image Source : INSTA/ANIL KAPOOR, HARSH VARRDHAN KAPOOR Anil Kapoor, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor on Tuesday shared that he has got the second dose of COVID 19 vaccine. The actor shared the news by posting a picture of himself on his verified Instagram account. "Done With The Second Dose. #stayhomestaysafe #vaccinated," he captioned the post. Soon after friends from the industry and family members rushed to Anil's post to wish good health to the actor. His son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor was also among the first ones to react to the post. Taking a cue from Kapoor's age-defying looks, he commented on the post writing, "How ? For below 45 years of age you can only get shot post the first of may."

Anil's daughter Rhea too commented on the post writing, "Yas." Whereas Ishaan Khatter wrote, "stay strong and healthy, sir!" Actor-filmmaker Rakesh Roshan also reacted to the post. He wrote, "Precautions is the best medicine." Take a look:

Also read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas begs all to stay at home: Our medical fraternity is at breaking point

Meanwhile, Anil Kapoor is one of those few actors who only gotten suaver with age. Recently, he shared a throwback photograph clicked 40 years ago in Calcutta (now Kolkata), and a vital tip on growing old gracefully. The photograph, shot in front of Grand Hotel, was clicked by Padma Shri award recipient photographer Nemai Ghosh, who passed away last year. The 64-year-old actor took to social media to share the black-and-white photo along with a coloured image of himself recently clicked in Mumbai. In both the photos, the actor sports faded denim pants and jacket.

"As you get older, the only thing that you should let fade are your denims. 2021, Mumbai, 1980, Calcutta (Shot by the Late Nimay Ghosh). Denim brands if you are looking for a male model.. Call me!" Kapoor wrote.

Also read: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli can't stop smiling as they share hug in this adorable photo

On the work front, Anil Kapoor will next be seen in the Ranbir Kapoor-Parineeti Chopra starrer "Animal", scheduled to hit screens on Dussehra 2022. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial is a gangster drama that revolves around the ever-changing relationships of the protagonists.

Anil Kapoor will also be seen in Raj Mehta's "Jug Jugg Jeeyo" alongside Neetu Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan. The film will narrate the story of two couples.

For more entertainment news click here!