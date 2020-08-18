Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANIL KAPOOR Anil Kapoor flaunts muscles in post workout pictures: 'Forever young man', say fans

Anil Kapoor, who has been sharing a lot of gym pictures on Instagram, revealed that he is at his fittest at the moment. The 63-year-old actor shared his after-workout pictures with the caption "When muscles look better than your face". Anil Kapoor believes that being fit is extremely important for him and he struggles to function properly if he doesn't exercise.

"For me fitness is a way of life. It is my daily routine. I cannot operate without exercising regularly or doing something for my fitness: I do yoga, running, sprinting, weights. I also do planks. I can't go to work without it as it makes me positive. I feel very cranky, uncomfortable, my heart isn't into work (if I don't exercise)," the actor said in an earlier interview.

The actor also said he has realized he is able to perform better when he's feeling fit.

"If there's a goal in my life, to do something incredible for my family or while working for a director, fitness makes me do it better. It motivates, inspires me, makes me fresh. It makes me happy and when I'm happy I can make others happy too. Fitness is my first priority," he added.

On the work front, Anil Kapoor was last seen in the film Malang. The 2020 release also starred Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunal Kemmu.

He will be seen next in Anees Bazmee's "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2", starring Karthik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu. The film is a follow-up to Priyadarshan's 2007 horror comedy "Bhool Bhulaiyaa" that starred Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan.

