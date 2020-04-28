Image Source : TWITTER Anil Kapoor carries Sridevi on his shoulder in this throwback pic from Laadla sets, pic goes viral

Actor Anil Kapoor has shared a throwback picture of himself with the Sridevi. In the picture, Anil Kapoor cam be seen carrying the legendary actress in his shoulder. The picture is from the sets of Laadla and dates all the way back to 1993.

Sharing the throwback picture on Twitter, Anil Kapoor said, "Had no clue at the time that I was being shot by such a talented man! #SteveMccurry Thank you for capturing us and for bringing back memories with Sri ji...always a perfectionist".

Had no clue at the time that I was being shot by such a talented man! #SteveMccurry Thank you for capturing us and for bringing back memories with Sri ji...always a perfectionist pic.twitter.com/FepUkZ7RhB — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) April 28, 2020

Sridevi died in a tragic case of accidental drowning in her suite at Jumeirah Emirates Tower Hotel in Dubai on February 24. She had gone to attend the wedding of her nephew Mohit Marwah. A state funeral was held for her on February 28 at the Vile Parle Seva Samaj crematorium in Mumbai. The final rites were performed by her husband Boney Kapoor. On March 3, her ashes were flown to Chennai and later immersed in the sea off the coast of Rameshwaram.

Sridevi had acted in over 300 films in her career, the most popular films being Chandni, Nagina, Mr India, Chaalbaaz, Solva Salwan, many of them with her brother-in-law Anil Kapoor.

After a 15-year hiatus from films, Sridevi made a stellar Bollywood comeback in Gauri Shinde's film English Vinglish in 2012, which did well at the box office. For her contribution to Indian cinema over the years, Sridevi was awarded the Padma Shri in 2013. Sridevi's last film was Mom (2017). She won the National Award posthumously for her performance in the film.

