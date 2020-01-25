Image Source : TWITTER Anil Kapoor and other Bollywood celebs congratulate Kangana, Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor for Padma Shri

Bollywood celebrities like Anil Kapoor Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and others showered their love and wishes on filmmakers Karan Johar and Ekta Kapoor and actor Kangana Ranaut for being awarded the Padma Shri. The announcement was made on Saturday evening. Singers Suresh Wadkar and Adnan Sami also have been conferred with Padma Shri. On the other hand, classical singer from Varanasi Chhannulal Mishra has been given Padma Vibhushan. Lauding KJo on receiving the honour, Anil Kapoor wrote, “Congratulations, @karanjohar !! This is incredible and well deserved!! May you keep adding more feathers to your hat!”

Congratulations, @karanjohar!! This is incredible and well deserved!! May you keep adding more feathers to your hat! pic.twitter.com/dhK075Ldod — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) January 25, 2020

Congratulations, @ektaravikapoor! This is an amazing milestone and the recognition of all your hard work! Keep soaring high! pic.twitter.com/m2vxmAo7EJ — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) January 25, 2020

On the other hand, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, who directed Kangana in the recently released film Panga, shared a long note for her. She wrote, “She dreams. She conquers. Congratulations my dearest K for being bestowed the prestigious Padma Shri award. So proud of you for being fearless. Literally taking #Panga in what you believe in & above all being an inspiring friend & actor par excellence.”

She dreams.She conquers. Congratulations my dearest K for being bestowed the prestigious Padma Shri award. So proud of you for being fearless. Literally taking #Panga in what you believe in & above all being an inspiring friend & actor par excellence. @KanganaTeam pic.twitter.com/QhKBMCGaul — Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari (@Ashwinyiyer) January 25, 2020

Check out the reactions and congratulatory tweets here-

Congratulations @ektaravikapoor....rocked it and how .. — hitentejwani (@tentej) January 25, 2020

Heartiest congratulations to @ektaravikapoor for being conferred with the honour of #Padamshri She has proven beyond doubt that she has been the pioneering light for the evolvement of the TV industry. She made the small screen BIG! — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) January 25, 2020

Padma Shri is the fourth highest civilian award of the country. The Padma Shri for this year has been awarded to a total of 118 eminent personalities across fields of art, literature and education, medicine, trade and industry, sports, public affairs, social work and science and engineering.

