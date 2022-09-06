Angry Urfi Javed lashes out at those commenting on her clothes, says 'apni maa behen ke upar...' | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIRAL BHAYANI Urfi Javed

Urfi Javed, known for her weird and out-of-the-box fashion sense once again garnered a lot of attention because of her sultry outfit. The actress on Tuesday stepped out to attend the Naach Baby song event in a backless dress. The plain green dress was designed in a way that it came with an attached headgear. It reminded netizens of Hollywood actresses. Urfi styled her hair in a high pony and completed the look with bold red lips. The actress also accessorized the look with a nose pin and square hoops. After posing for the paparazzi, Urfi lashed out at them. She called out people who comment on her clothes. The actress pointed out that one of the paps commented on her clothes when she attended the Jhalak Dikhla Jaa event. She said, "Guys I am not coming for this. Tumhein agar kapdo par comment karna haina toh apni girlfriend and ma behen ke kapdo par jaakr karo.Mere kapdo par koi comment nhi karega aaj ke baad."

Netizens reactions

Several users also reacted to Urfi's video. While some of them supported her, others slammed her for being rude to the paparazzi. A user said, "Sahi to baat hai thode dhang ke kapade pahno..." Another said, "Humari ma bahen ese nahi ghumti bahen to hum uspe comment kare." "Don't come no problem," said a user.

This is not the first time, Urfi's fashion sense came into radar and someone questioned her dressing sense. On most occasions, Urfi falls prey to criticism for his sartorial choices. She is slammed for wearing inappropriate clothes. Urfi is seen making her own clothes instead of going for big designers or brands. There's hardly an element left on earth that Urfi hasn't used to make her outfit. From stones, glass, paper, plastic, rags, old clothes to coins and pins, Urfi has been able to make an outfit of these things.

Recently she gave it back to her troll who commented on her post that she should be hit with stones. The Bigg Boss OTT star took the comment too seriously and created an outfit for herself made up of stones.

Recently, Urfi had quite a public spat with TV actress Chahatt Khanna after the latter called out Urfi's fashion choices. Chahatt humiliated Urfi for her clothing choices by sharing a collage of images of her wearing a neon green dress on a recent outing. Urfi reacted angrily to Chahatt's attempt to humiliate her for her attire.

