Angry Salman Khan schools covidiots stepping out of their house, tells them to take lockdown seriously

From the past few days the government, as well as many prominent celebrities, are doing their bit to inform and encourage people to stay indoors amid the coronavirus widespread in the country and take the lockdown seriously. However, there are still people who are stepping out and possessing a risk to themselves as well as others in society. Well now, this has taken onto the nerves of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan who has shared a video on covidiots on social media schooling them for their careless behaviour and explaining why staying in isolation is the need of the hour. The actor even referred to this scenario as 'life ka Bigg Boss' and claimed that some people are not following the rules and 'ulanghan kar rahe hi.'

In a 10-minute long video on Instagram, Salman asked everyone to stay safe at their home. He even revealed how he came to his Panvel farmhouse with his family and friends for two days for a holiday that has now turned into a real holiday now. He further spoke about how their are managing with the ration and talked about the mental state of patients who have tested positive for COVID 19. He also said how if everyone would have followed the rules of the government, the lockdown would have been open by now.

He called all those 'fools' who pelted stones at the corona warriors and the ones who ran away from the hospitals and said that they will take the lives of their closed ones. Salman went to explain how China is over with it and we are still fighting and asked people to respect everyone who is working for them in the hour of the crises. He added that everyone should pray that we do not see that time when the military has to be called to stop people from doing the wrong thing.

Watch his powerful video here:

The Bharat actor on Thursday shared a photo of two men praying in their respective balconies. "Setting examples..." he captioned the photo that also puts forth a message of unity.

Salman Khan has extended help to 25,000-odd daily wage workers of the film industry whose lives have been affected by the lockdown. Additionally, he has also deposited money into the bank accounts of the crew of his forthcoming movie Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai even though shooting is stalled.

