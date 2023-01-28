AngryRanbirKapoor trends as video of actor tossing fan's phone goes viral, but here's the truth

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/__RANBIR_KAPOOR_OFFICIAL__ Ranbir Kapoor appeared to throw away a fan's phone in a video

A video showing Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor tossing a young man's phone in the air has gone viral on social media. As the video was widely circulated online, netizens shared their angry reactions from people. The video surfaced on social media on social media recently and showed the young man trying to click a selfie with the Brahmastra star. After he seemingly failed to capture a picture with Ranbir despite several attempts, the actor asked the fan for his phone and then tossed it back in the air.

The video has now gone viral on social media, shared by many verified handles on Twitter along with the hashtag of 'AngryRanbirKapoor'. "Whoa! A visibly angry #RanbirKapoor throws the phone of a fan who wanted to click a selfie. Shivaaa tum thik to ho naa #Shivaaa? commented a social media user. Another one said, "Ranbir Kapoor should not get so angry with his fan (sic)."

Read: Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Choudhary's fans trend 'Shame on Farah Khan' as host calls her 'vamp'

However, it later turned out that the viral clip of Ranbir throwing away the fan's phone was part of an ad shoot for a smartphone company, which has Ranbir on board as a brand ambassador. After Ranbir was trolled by the fans on social media, another video clip was released that showed how Ranbir gifted the fan another phone of the brand he was promoting.

Read: Shah Rukh Khan's humble response to Pathaan's historic box office collection: Hum khushi ginte hain

On the movies front, Ranbir has two films lined up for release later this year. The trailer of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar has been released and it presents him opposite Shraddha Kapoor. Fans are waiting eagerly for the rom-com, directed by Luv Ranjan to release on the big screens. It will release on March 10.

He will be seen in a completely different avatar in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, which is a gangster film. Animal co-stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna. It releases on June 11.

(With PTI inputs)

Latest Entertainment News