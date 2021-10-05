Angad Bedi steals a kiss from Neha Dhupia when parents weren't around | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANGAD BEDI Angad Bedi steals a kiss from Neha Dhupia when parents weren't around

Celebrity couple Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi were blessed with a baby boy on Sunday. The proud parents were ecstatic with their new arrival and shared the news on social media on the same day. Taking to his Instagram handle, Angad shared a picture of him and Neha from a pregnancy photoshoot where the two are seen wearing classic white-and-blue outfits. Along with the photo, Angad announced the news and shared that both the mother and the baby are healthy. Now, the actor has shared an adorable video from the hospital where the two shared a kiss when their parents were not around.

In the video, the Gunjan Saxena actor can be seen goofing around and after the kiss with Neha, he said, "That's how you steal a kiss when parents aren't around." Angad Bedi while recording the video said, "Badi der se try kar rahe hain (we have been trying for quite some time)." Clueless, over the same, Neha asks him, "What do you want?" and she gives him a kiss.

Dropping it, Angad wrote, "Jab kabhi mile ek second!! @nehadhupia you are a warrior!!! Proud of you for everything you do. #reels."

Watch the video here:

Meanwhile, announcing the good news, Angad shared that both the mother and the baby are healthy. He wrote, "The almighty today blessed us with a baby boy. Both Neha and the baby are well. Mehr is ready to pass on the "baby" title to the new arrival. #Bedisboy is here!!!!! Waheguru mehr kare @nehadhupia," he wrote the caption.

Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia announced the news of Neha's second pregnancy on July 19 with a cute picture. It was captioned, "Took us 2 days to come with a caption….The best one we could think of was … Thank you, God." For the unversed, the couple got married in May 2018. They welcomed their daughter Mehr just a few months later.

