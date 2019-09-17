Angad Bedi opens up on break up with Nora Fatehi, says he wishes best for her

Image Source : TWITTER Angad Bedi finally opens up on breaking up with Nora Fatehi

Angad Bedi, before marrying Neha Dhupia, had been in relationship with Nora Fatehi for a long while. However, not much about it was discussed in the media. He and Neha welcomed their first child over seven months ago. The actor has broken his silence over his breakup with Nora, saying he wished best for her future.

“I like to believe that there is dignity in everything. There are some relationships which work and there are some which don’t work. Ideally you want every relationship to work, if it happens it’s great, if it doesn’t it is unfortunate. I feel as far as my past relationship was concerned, she (Nora) is a lovely girl and she’s doing exceptionally well for herself.

"She’s a star in the making and all her body of work is being accepted by the audience and she’s on her way up! And, I feel that, that is what is important and I wish her all the best and all the love and luck,” Angad Bedi was quoted, as saying to ET Times.

Angad Bedi and Nora Fatehi

Angad Bedi with Nora Fatehi

Angad and Neha got married in a private ceremony in Delhi in May 2018. They welcomed their daughter Meher in the same year in November.

Angad Bedi with wife Neha Dhupia

Nora Fatehi was once asked by a leading publication if she had congratulated Angad on his marriage. She denied even knowing him. "Who is Angad? I don't even know who Angad Bedi is," she feigned ignorance.

Not only did Nora insist that she was never in a relationship with Angad, she denied having even met him. "I never dated him, so I don't know what you're talking about. I have nothing to say about his wedding since I've never met him and I don't care what's happening in his married life," she said.

More Entertainment stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page