Image Source : TWITTER Angad Bedi hits back at trolls bashing wife Neha Dhupia on 'fake feminism'

In a recent controversy regarding Neha Dhupia's statement during an audition round of MTV Roadies Revolution, the actress faced the wrath of netizens for indulging in 'fake feminism'. The actress tried to justify her point but in vain as netizens continue to bash her. Now, celebrities from the industry have come forward to support the actress and the first in line is her husband Angad Bedi. He posted five different looks of wife Neha alongside himself with a caption, “Sun MERI baat.. here are my 5 girlfriends!!!! Ukhad lo jo ukhad na hai!!!! @nehadhupia #itsmychoice.”

The pictures display a bond between the couple as one of them shows Angad giving forehead kisses to Neha, while another picture is of a party they attended with a very heavy and royal dressed up look. The post brings in light the false representation of Neha's comment over the media which seemed like she was defending a girl for cheating in a relationship.

The controversy started when a contestant on an episode of ongoing show MTV Roadies Revolution was asked whether he has hit anyone of the opposite gender to which he mentioned about his partner who cheated (allegedly) on him with five other guys and in retaliation, he hit her by his admission.

When the judges got furious with his reply, he further provoked them by justifying he could have done more, but he didn't. The comment aggravated Neha Dhupia's anger and she reprimanded the contestant for slapping the girl while adding, its the girl's choice and he has no right to abuse her.

This statement was heavily criticized all over the media with memes calling out on her fake feminism.

To clarify her statement, Neha wrote, “Roadies is a show that I have been a part of for five years and enjoyed every bit of it. It takes me all over India and gives me the opportunity to team up with absolute rock stars from all parts of the country. What I do not like or accept is what is happening for more than two weeks now! Recently during one of the episodes that aired, I took a stand against violence."

She added, “A guy talked about his partner who cheated on him (allegedly) and in retaliation, he hit her by his admission. What the girl did is a choice she made which is a moral choice regardless of someone, man or woman... adultery is a moral choice. Cheating is not something I stand for, and it is unfortunate that I have been misrepresented for the same... but what I do stand for is women’s safety.”

The actress mentions that she has received more than fifty thousand negative comments on her feed and also how the controversy has disrupted the privacy of her family as well. As many people have shared their criticism on her daughter's social media account along with abusive comments received on her father's Whatsapp number.

She also urged victims of domestic violence to come forward, “What a man or a woman does in a relationship is their choice and moral choices are always ambiguous." She added, "If you’re a victim of abuse, please stand up for yourself. You are not alone.”

