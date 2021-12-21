Tuesday, December 21, 2021
     
 Live tv
Breaking
  • Bill to link Aadhaar with Voter ID passed in Rajya Sabha
  • Bill to increase age of marriage of girls from 18 to 21 years tabled in Lok Sabha, referred to Standing Committee
  • BSP MP Danish Ali tests Covid positive, attended Parliament yesterday
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. Anees Bazmee celebrates 14 years of 'Welcome' with hilarious post

Anees Bazmee celebrates 14 years of 'Welcome' with hilarious post

Welcome Turns 14: Taking to his Instagram handle on Tuesday, Anees Bazmee shared the famous comic painting from the movie, which featured a donkey on top of a horse. He tagged and hashtagged members of the cast including Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar, Paresh Rawal and Mallika Sherawat.

Agencies Reported by: Agencies
New Delhi Published on: December 21, 2021 15:52 IST
Anees Bazmee celebrates 14 years of 'Welcome' with hilarious post
Image Source : INSTA/ANEESBAZMEE

Anees Bazmee celebrates 14 years of 'Welcome' with hilarious post

Filmmaker Anees Bazmee has found the most hilarious way to mark 14 years since the release of his hit romantic comedy film 'Welcome'. Taking to his Instagram handle on Tuesday, Bazmee shared the famous comic painting from the movie, which featured a donkey on top of a horse.

Along with it, he penned the caption, "It's been 14 years since the release and this painting is still relevant in the memes today, makes you feel grateful when something that you created (movie and the painting both) is still spreading laughter after so many years. #14YearsOfWelcome."

Have a look at his post here:

In the end, he quipped, "PS - Jis din mein brush uthata hu, us din script nai uthata."

He tagged and hashtagged members of the cast including Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar, Paresh Rawal and Mallika Sherawat.

Speaking about the film, it was directed and co-written by Anees Bazmee with produced by Firoz Nadiadwala.

Write a comment

Elections 2022
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News