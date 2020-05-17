Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANANYA PANDAY Ananya Panday wishes her grandmother on birthday with adorable throwback photos

Bollywood diva Ananya Panday is spending her lockdown with her family by doing interesting things like baking with her sister and dressing up. The actress is very active on Instagram and keeping her fans entertained with her photos and videos. On Sunday, Ananya shared throwback photos with her grandmother to wish her on her birthday. In the photos, little Ananya is seen with her grandmother posing for the camera.

Sharing the picture, Ananya wrote, "Happy bday to the ultimate rockstar my Dadiiiii" In another photo, she said, "My forever inspiration." Undoubtedly, teh actress looked adorable in her childhood photos. She also called her 'dadi' her sunshine in one of the pics. Check out

Earlier, Ananya Panday shared photos with her little sister Rysa Panday as they bake cookies together during the lockdown. She wrote, "we baked cookies!! (and by “we” I mean @rysapanday baked cookies -I just danced around the kitchen and ate chocolate chips ) #StayHome #StaySafe #JantaCurfew"

The Student Of The Year 2 actress Ananya Panday also dressed up in a little black dress to cheer herself up. Taking to her Instagram account, Ananya posted a picture in which she is seen posing in the stylish black outfit. But more than the image, it was her caption that left netizens amused. "All dressed up to go out and sit in my living room.. #QuarantineMood, #SelfIsolation," she wrote.

On the work front, Ananya will next be seen opposite Ishaan Khatter in Khaali Peeli. She will also share screen space with Deepika Padukone in Shakun Batra's next Bollywood film.

