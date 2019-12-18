Ananya Panday trying to hold Kartik Aaryan's hand during a bash is all mush. Seen video yet?

Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday shared the screen for the first time in Pati, Patni Aur Woh

Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday's camaraderie in their recently released movie Pati, Patni Aur Woh is more than fun to watch. The duo has lit the screens with their crackling chemistry. If that was not enough, they are here once again to set your screens on fire. Kartik and Ananya may be seeing each other or may be not. But, one can't deny that they look cute together. Currently, a video is going viral in which both the actors can be seen with rest of the cast and crew of Pati, Patni Aur Woh.

The video from the bash has producer Juno Chopra, director Mudassar Aziz and his rumoured girlfriend Huma Qureshi, Bhumi Pednekar along with Kartik and Ananya. If you notice, a cute thing happen while Mudassar lifts and hugs Kartik. Ananya tries to reach out to him twice. Ananya holds Kartik's hand while he teases Huma Qureshi.

The actor calls her 'Qureshi' while the Gangs of Wasseypur actress addresses him as 'Tiwari'.

Fans went gaga on seeing this video and poured in mushy comments. ''Aawww that’s acc so cute how they held hands,'' wrote a user.

Recently talking about relationship rumours, Ananya said that such specualtions neither bother her nor Kartik. In fact, they both laugh it off. She added that being from the film industry, she knows that such thing are a part and parcel of Bollywood. As per Pinkvilla, Ananya added that such rumours have no impact on their equation.

Earlier, Ananya in an interview, confessed having a huge crush on Kartik. Even Sara was in awe of Kartik. The duo is linked to each other. Currently, their breakup rumours are doing the rounds as the couple hasn't been spotted together for a long time.

Pati, Patni Aur Woh is inching closer to Rs 75 crore mark. The movie has so far earned Rs 71.33 crore.