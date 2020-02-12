Ananya Panday to star opposite Vijay Deverakonda in Karan Johar’s film: report

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ananya Panday to star opposite Vijay Deverakonda in Karan Johar’s film

Ananya Panday has impressed the viewers with her performances in the films like SOTY 2 and Pati Patni Aur Who. The actress is now all set to star opposite South Indian superstar Vijay Deverakonda in his debut Bollywood film. According to the reports in Mumbai Mirror, the two actors will be seen in a Karan Johar film soon. The film will reportedly go on floors in March or April and will be a, mixed martial arts-heavy action film. It is also said that the film will be directed by Puri Jaganadh.

Quoting a source, the report said that the makers wanted a young face and felt that Ananya is the perfect choice. “Ananya is eager to work with Vijay and is expected to start shooting mid-March or in the first week of April.”

Ananya will be collaborating for the third time with Karan Johar. Currently, the actress is busy shooting for her next film Khaali Peeli opposite Dhadak fame Ishaan Khatter. The film is also a remake of a Telugu film, Taxiwaala. Incidentally, Taxiwaala also starred Vijay Deverakonda. Talking about Deverakonda, he ruled the headlines for his performance in the film Arjun Reddy. The film earned mixed response and became a topic of discussion for many.

Now, the actor is gearing up for his next film called World Famous Lover. Fans are very excited for the film. However, Vijay Deverakonda has said that the film would be his last love story. He said, “I’m aware there would be a lot of excitement among everyone about my film. We’ve invested lot of efforts in World Famous Lover. But I would like to maintain a low profile about this project. World Famous Lover will be my last love story. I can see myself changing and I am entering a new phase in my career.”

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page