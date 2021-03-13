Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANANYA PANDAY/YOGEN SHAH Ananya Panday steals the show with her 90s style in recent photoshoot

When it comes to her fashion statement, Bollywood actress Ananya Panday knows how to bring something new to the table. The avid social media user often experiments around with new silhouettes, outfits and styles. On Saturday, the 'Khaali Peeli' actress took her fans back to the 90s as she sported a cool look for a recent photoshoot. Ananya took to her Instagram stories to share pictures of herself from a photoshoot in which she is seen wearing a white and blue horizontal-striped outfit along with white heels.

The blue and white outfit was enough to steal the show. She opted for a high-waisted balloon skirt and paired it with a matching crop top and it was enough to steal the show. The 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' actor accessorized her attire with black sunglasses and some gold plated quirky jewellery inclusive of statement earrings and rings.

Posing in front of a few flower to posing in the sunkissed frame to posing in front of a door, the photoshoot has Ananya doing it all with a sense of 'WoW-ness' around her.

Recently, Ananya shared a throwback video from her Maldives vacation. In the video, she shared the peaceful view of the blue waters of the sea as she takes a dip into the swimming pool. She even added an Eiffel 65 - Blue (Da Ba Dee) song in the background. Captioning the video she wrote, "I'm blue da ba dee da ba daa (sea wave emoticon) promise this is the last Maldives post hehe (along with a smiling and a tongue-out emoji."

On the work front, Ananya was last seen in the OTT-released film "Khaali Peeli". Daughter of actor Chunky Panday, she will next be seen in Shakun Batra's untitled directorial with Deepika Padukone.

Apart from this, Ananya and Vijay Devarakonda form a duo in the pan-India film 'Liger' which makes her the youngest actor to have a pan-India film.

(With ANI Inputs)