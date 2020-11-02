Ananya Panday, Sonam Kapoor, dad Sanjay have sweetest birthday wishes for Shanaya Kapoor

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/OFFICIAL ACCOUNTS Ananya Panday, Sonam Kapoor, dad Sanjay Kapoor have sweetest birthday wishes for Shanaya Kapoor

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday penned a sweet message for her best friend Shanaya Kapoor, who turned 21 on Monday. Anaya considers Shanaya, daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor, as her soul sister. Taking to Instagram, Ananya has shared a post with Shanaya, wherein the duo can be seen striking funny poses for the camera.

"Happy 21st bday to my soul sister... ily shanicakes," Ananya, who is currently in Goa to shoot for Shakun Batra's next, captioned the picture.

Daddy Sanjay Kapoor has also taken to his Instagram handle and shared a few pictures with his darling daughter. He also penned a heartfelt birthday note for Shanaya, which read, “Happy birthday my heart, can’t believe you’re 21, time really flies , have a great great year and a super life ahead , we are so proud of you, can’t believe I have missed your birthday first time in 21 years but the show must go on and I am so glad you understand that !"

Meanwhile, Sonam Kapoor took to her Instagram handle to wish Shanaya, saying "Happy happy birthday my beautiful Shanaya, I miss you being my chipku. You are a ray of sunshine and sparkle and... also an adult Love you!," she wrote along with a few pictures which featured Sonam and Shanaya.

Earlier, Suhana Khan shared a picture of her two best friends --Shah Rukh Khan and Shanaya Kapoor as she wished them both on their birthday. Giving an update on their ages: “55 and 21 hehe,” Suhana wrote "Happy birthday to my best friends LOL,” as she reshared the birthday post from last year's memories. The monochrome picture that Suhana Khan has shared along with the post dated back to 2019. The picture is a polaroid and the trio is all smiles as they pose for the camera.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUHANAKHAN2 Suhana Khan wishes Shanaya Kapoor

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage