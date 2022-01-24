Gehraiyaan: Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi's adorable chemistry is all hearts | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Gehraiyaan: Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi's aww-dorable chemistry is all hearts | WATCH

After winning hearts with the trailer of the film, Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday stepped out on Monday (January 24) evening to promote their upcoming film, Gehraiyaan. And well, the adorable banter between Siddhant and Ananya caught the limelight. Ananya was seen sporting an off-shoulder top with white printed pants and matching heels. Amid the windy climate and the dipping mercury, Ananya seemed to be in urgent need of a jacket and Siddhant gracefully took off his and gave it to her. Siddhant was seen sporting a casual look in jeans and a shirt with a blazer.

Ananya and Siddhant's cute moment certainly stole the limelight, as netizens are eagerly waiting to witness their pairing on the screens in the film.

Take a look:

This is the first time, Ananya and Siddhant will be coming together on screen. After Gehraiyaan, they will also be seen in Zoya Akhtar's 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan'.

The makers of the film, also dropped a new song 'Doobey'. The alluring song is composed by Kabeer Kathpalia and Savera. Kausar Munir has penned the lyrics while Lothika Jha has lent her vocals. The video replicates the early stage of love.

Helmed by Shakun Batra, 'Gehraiyaan' also features Dhairya Karwa along with Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapur in pivotal roles. The film will be out on February 11 on Amazon Prime Video.