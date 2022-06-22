Ananya Panday showers birthday love on 'best freind' Bhavana Pandey | PIC

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANANYA PANDAY Ananya Panday, Rysa Panday and Bhavana Pandey

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday celebrated her mother's birthday Bhavana Pandey with an adorable moment from the outing on Instagram. Sharing the heartfelt post, she called her 'best friend'. Ananya clicked the perfect picture with her mom and sister Rysa Panday. "My best friend! Happy birthday Mama, you're my whole entire universe," captioned the 'Student of the Year 2' actress.

In the picture, Ananya could be seen posing with her mother Bhavana Panday along with her sister Rysa. Rysa seemed to be enjoying her beverage, holding a glass of drink, presumably lime juice. The actress could be seen sporting a no-makeup look, wearing a simple white-coloured strappy top and a funky neckpiece, while her mother had put on a pair of chic red-hued sunglasses. The three stunning ladies had happy smiles on their faces in the photo.

As soon as the actor shared the picture, Bhavana took to her daughter's comment section and replied, "Love you too much" with a string of heart emojis.

Earlier, Ananya's dad and actor Chunky Panday too posted a series of adorable pictures with his wife. The post had many photos from their younger days. My Endless Love A very Happy Birthday @bhavanapandey," wrote Chunky.

Ananya Panday's Upcoming films

The actress was last seen in Shakun Batra's 'Gehraiyaan' released on the OTT platform, Amazon Prime alongside Deepika Padukone, and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She will now be stepping into the Telegu film industry with her latest film 'Liger', opposite actor Vijay Deverakonda. The film is helmed by Puri Jagannadh. The movie is slated to hit the theatres on August 25 this year.

Apart from this, the daughter of Chunky Panday will also feature in Arjun Varain Singh's ' Kho Gaye Hum Kahan'. The film stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourava and is written by Singh, along with Zoya Akhtar, and Reema Kagti. It follows the story of three friends.