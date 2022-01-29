Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANANYA PANDAY Ananya Panday shares glimpse of 'Tia' from Gehraiyaan; BFF's Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor react

Actress Ananya Panday has been grabbing all the limelight and making it to the headlines ever since the first look of her upcoming film 'Gehraiyaan' was released. On Saturday (January 29), Ananya took to her social media handles to share a glimpse of her character, 'Tia' from the film. In the caption, she wrote, "Love is not what you say. Love is what you do. Meet Tia - a piece of my heart #GehraiyaanOnPrime releasing Feb 11th"

In the clip, Ananya can be seen in a confused state of mind, expressing her love to Siddhant's character, Zain and taking all the measures to maintain it. She plays the role of Deepika's cousin in the film. Gehraiyaan will rightfully show a brand new avatar of Ananya as a performer, and fans are all in awe of it. Her best friends Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor took to the comments section and dropped red heart emojis. Zoya Akhtar said, "looking so lovely."

Ananya Panday termed Gehraiyaan as a big learning experience for her and she hopes that the film marks a new career trajectory for her. Talking about this special film, Ananya shared, "Shooting with the wonderful cast and crew of Gehraiyaan has been an absolute high point for me and I never wanted the shoot to end! There's a certain realness to the story of 'Gehraiyaan', while the film dives into the complexity of relationships it also talks about the thrill of being in love, of discovering oneself and charting ones' path. Tia has been one of my favourite characters to play and the way Shakun has dealt with the modalities of each character and has brought out the best in every one of us in his unique way is amazing."

Directed by Shakun Batra, 'Gehraiyaan' stars Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, Dhairya Karwa as leads along with Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapur in pivotal roles. Jointly produced by Viacom18 Studios and Dharma Productions in association with Jouska Films, it will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on February 11, 2022.