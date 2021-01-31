Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANANYAPANDAY Ananya Panday shares breathtaking view from Maldives, makes a promise to fans

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday who celebrated her new year in the Maldives shared a throwback video from the island city with her fans. Ananya is an avid social media user and often treats her fans with some amazing pictures and videos. In the video, she shared the peaceful view of the blue waters of the sea and Ananya herself taking a dip into the swimming pool. She even added an Eiffel 65 - Blue (Da Ba Dee) song in the background.

Captioning the video she wrote, "I'm blue da ba dee da ba daa (sea wave emoticon) promise this is the last Maldives post hehe (along with a smiling and a tongue-out emoji."

As Ananya had been bombarding her social media with Maldives videos and pictures she made a fun promise to her fans that this is going to be the last post from her Maldives vacation. Ananya as always looked absolutely stunning in the bikini. The actress had been giving us major fashion inspirations with her holiday looks. Ananya rang in the new year celebrations in the Maldives with rumored beau and Khaali-Peeli co-star, Ishaan Khattar.

On the professional front, Ananya will soon be seen sharing screen space with Deepika and Siddhant Chaturvedi in Shakun Batra's next. Apart from this, Ananya has also bagged a role in Puri Jagannadh's pan India film 'Fighter' which will also feature South star Vijay Deverakonda.