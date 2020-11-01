Ananya Panday shares adorable wish for her ‘sunshine’ Ishaan Khatter on his birthday

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@ANANYAPANDAY Ananya Panday shares post on Ishaan Khatter's birthday

As Ishaan Khatter is celebrating his 25th birthday today, his fans, family and friends have flooded social media with their wishes for the actor’s special day.

From Ananya Panday to Manish Malhotra, everyone shares their lovely posts on social media for ‘A Suitable Boy’ actor. Ananya Panday who recently, co-starred with Ishaan in Khaali Peeli shared an adorable picture of herself with him on Instagram.

The picture is a selfie where the two are posing for the camera while Ananya is giving a cute expression with her tongue sticking out. The actress shares a good bond with Ishaan and calls her Mr Sunshine. She even wrote that along with the picture. Captioning the image Ananya panday wrote, “happy bday little mr sunshine here’s to more pancakes and adventures”

Apart from Ananya, ace designer Manish Malhotra took to his Instagram handle and wished Ishaan by posting a picture of him in his story.

Meanwhile, Ishaan Khatter’s father actor Rajesh Khatter also shared a heartfelt post for his son’s special day. He posted an adorable candid throwback pic of the actor from his childhood. The photo also features the senior alongwith his son.

Rajesh Khatter captioned the image saying, “How wondefully wheel of time is turning a GENTLE soul into a MAN of substance .. #happybirthday @ishaankhatter. keep shining & Rising Son”

Talking about his professional life, Ishaan Khatter made his big debut as the lead with Beyond the Clouds which was released in 2017. However, the actor got the recognition after starring in Karan Johar’s Dhadak (2018) opposite Janhvi Kapoor. Ishaan was last seen in Mira Nair’s period drama series ‘A Suitable Boy’ where his performance is being appreciated. Apart from this, the actor will be seen in horror comedy Phone Bhoot.

