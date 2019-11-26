Ananya Panday cheers BFF Shanaya Kapoor ahead for her Paris debut. Shares throwback picture

Ananya Panday shared throwback picture to cheer Shanaya Kapoor before her Paris debut

Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor are known to be very close friends and like a true friend both of them support each other in new beginnings. Shanaya will be making her debut at Bal des débutantes in Paris which is a social Debutante ball and fashion event to raise money for a cause and Shanaya has been making special preparations to make this a perfect start. Now, Her best friend Ananya took to her Instagram to share a lovely throwback picture to cheer her ahead of her Paris debut.

Sharing the picture on her Instagram Ananya wrote, " “Good Luck. My baby Shanaya is going to @lebal.paris. I love U, Ur going to be awesome."

Ananya Panday's Instagram story for Shanaya Kapoor

The 'le Bal' is a gathering of 20 boys and 20 girls from different nationalities. The event which is attended by influential families was first held in 1992. Before her Bollywood debut, in 2017, Ananya too attended the Bal des débutantes in 2017 and stunned everyone with her stylish look. Ananya’s pictures from the event were shared by her mother on Instagram and it took the internet by storm.

Meanwhile, Ananya Panday is prepping up for the release of Pati Patni Aur Woh where she will be seen sharing screen space with Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. The film is set to hit the theaters on December 6, 2019. The film is a remake of Sanjeev Kumar's classic with the same name. The original film starred Vidya Sinha, Sanjeev Kumar and Ranjeeta.