Ananya Panday's funny response to fan asking 'Shadi kyu nahi karti?' will leave you in splits

Actress Ananya Pandey made headlines even before she entered Bollywood. From her style quotient to her sassy responses, Panday has always been known for keeping her fans engaged. Her recent appearance on Arbaaz Khan's Pinch 2 season 2 was no different. Keeping up with wit and sass, the actress responded to sharp questions of the host with much grace and humour.

During her interaction with Khan, the 22-year-old actress was asked to respond to some of the most asked questions by her fans along with some candid reaction to online trolls. In the episode, the filmmaker-actor asks Ananya a question imposed by a fan. “Shaadi kyun nahi karti (why don’t you get married?),” he said.

At once, the actress responded saying, “No! 30 saal pe puchna abhi nahi (No! Ask me when I’m 30. Not now)."

Ananya also responds to trolls calling her 'Struggling didi" and 'Fake accent". Watch the promo here:

Ananya is actor Chunky Panday's elder daughter, who made her big Bollywood debut in 2019 with Karan Johar's "Student Of The Year 2".

In just two years, the 22-year-old has been one of the most talked about personalities in the industry and has garnered a fan following of over 3,157,000 followers on Twitter and 19.6 million on Instagram.

Talking about his daughter's growing success, Chunky reminisced about the time when his father shared the excitement of being known as the "Aankhen" actor's father and said he's proud to be known as 'Ananya Panday's father'.

"I think when I am introduced as Ananya's father anywhere, it's pure excitement and happiness. I think seeing her success is making me happier than seeing my own success. When my success was happening I was too busy working," the 58-year-old actor told IANS.

"With hers, yes, I am working but it really makes me proud and it is 10-fold more to see a child succeed at something. I am proud to be Ananya Panday's dad and I always want to be known as that. And I have another daughter Rysa Panday, I want to be known as her dad, too," he added.

On the work front, Ananya has a great lineup of films such as Shakun Batra's yet-untitled next starring Deepika Padukoneand Siddhant Chaturvedi and Vijay Deverakonda starrer "Liger".

