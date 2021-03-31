Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALANNA PANDAY Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna reveals family's reaction when she moved in with boyfriend Ivor

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday recently revealed a few secrets with her fans and followers. The actress opened up about her family's reaction after she moved in with her boyfriend Ivor McCray V. Alanna who is the daughter of actor Deanne Panday and Chunky Panday's brother Chikki answered some often-asked questions in a YouTube video recently.

Alanna said that her mother was really happy to know about her decision of moving in. In the video, Alanna can be heard saying,"They were so happy. I remember telling my mom first that we are getting a house and she was absolutely ecstatic. Besides me moving in with him, this was also the first house that I got on my own, I was paying my own rent, and it was just a big step in my life, besides moving in with my boyfriend. Just having my own place."

One of the users asked how did she convince her family for the same. To which Alanna said, "I already answered this. Parents are super open-minded about everything. Not just about living with Ivor, I think my parents are super open-minded in general. So, there was no convincing. I just called them one day and said, Hey guys, this is the guy. I love him. We are staying together."

Alanna has been living with Ivor together in Los Angeles. "Eight months in the house but unofficially, we have been living together since January, so over a year," she said.

Alanna also talked about Ivor's family and said that she had met them all, since he has a big family so they both had to travel to seven different places to visit them. In the video, Ivor also praised Indian culture and said that he loves how here in India families live together unlike in America where they split and settle down in different places.

Alanna's Instagram is proof of her blissful relationship with her boyfriend Ivor. She often shares pictures with him. Not just on Instagram, she also shares videos and travel diaries with him on her YouTube channel.

Currently, Alanna and Ivor are in Mumbai with Alanna's family. The couple also celebrated Holi together.