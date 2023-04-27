Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANANYAPANDAY Ananya Panday reminds us of Barbie in pink dress. See pics

Ananya Panday and her obsession with the colour pink has something so good and wish we could copy her sense of style. Ananya's appearance in a bodycon pink costume remains the best of the actress' amazing neon-coloured fashion moments. The actress who is usually dressed well took her fashion game notches higher with a soft pink one-shoulder dress. The colour of the dress complemented her skin tone really well and reminded us of a cute, girly Barbie doll.

See pics,

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANANYAPANDAYAnanya opted for a subtle makeup

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANANYAPANDAYAnanya kept her hair in a neat updo

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANANYAPANDAYAnanya looks effortlessly beautiful in pink dress

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANANYAPANDAYAnanya Panday is a sucker for the pink colour

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANANYAPANDAYAnanya strikes a pose

Ananya Panday opted for a neat hair bun and paired the look with long earrings. For the makeup part, the actress went for a glossy pink lip shade, well-defined eyebrows, mascara on the lashes, beaming highlighter and a hint of blush to complete her makeup.

Ananya Panday's upcoming projects

Despite COVID-19, Ananya Panday has acted in five films in the years since her debut. Opposite Shahid Kapoor’s younger brother Ishaan Khatter, Ananya’s first lead role loved in Khaali Peeli, released on OTT platform amid coronavirus. She will be next seen in Ayushmann Khurrana’s desi comedy-drama, Dream Girl sequel to release soon this year, this is expecting more hilarious, and all set for a summer release.

Also Read: Miss India 2023: Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar set the stage ablaze | Watch

Also Read: Ananya Panday plays 'fashion expert' in OTT series Call Me Bae, Varun Dhawan roasts her

Latest Entertainment News