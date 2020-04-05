Image Source : INSTA/ANANYA PANDAY Ananya Panday lauds co-star Vijay Deverakonda, says he's so humble and grounded despite being a huge star

After winning hearts with her stunning performance in hits like student of the Year 2 and Pati Patni Aur Woh, the gorgeous and very talented Ananya Panday is all set to wow fans yet again with her next film. She will be sharing the big screen with South superstar Vijay Deverakonda in Puri Jagannadh's next project, tentatively titled Fighter. The team wrapped up the first schedule in early March and is now waiting for the coronavirus lockdown to get over before continuing with the shoot.

Speaking with Mid Day in an interview, Ananya said, “I have yet to meet someone who is so grounded and humble despite being such a huge star. He is kind and soft spoken.”

She further elaborated that the film will be released in various languages, adding that Oscar-winning film Parasite recently proved that language is not a barrier anymore. “We both are entering different territories; I am new to south cinema, and Vijay is foraying into Hindi cinema. So, we both are nervous and can relate to the other’s state of mind. I have a strong character arc in the film, and my part is pivotal. So, it has been a liberating experience to be part of such a film. Also, at the end of the day, I think content is all that matters. We shouldn’t divide the industries on the basis of language. Parasite (Korean film, 2019) winning at the Oscars has shown that language isn’t a barrier anymore. Actually, the film will be released in five languages. So when we go into dubbing, I will try and dub in as many languages as I can,” she said.

Earlier, talking about his Bollywood debut, Vijay Deverakonda said he has started shooting the film and he will dub his own lines for its Hindi version, reported newsy agency PTI. "I've started shooting for my first pan-Indian film with Puri Jagannadh. It's a project that required me to undergo drastic physical transformation and I've been working non-stop to pull off the character. I play a fighter and the role required me to learn mixed martial arts," he told PTI.

On the work front, Ananya Panday was last seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh while Vijay Deverakonda's last release is World Famous Lover.

