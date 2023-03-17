Ananya Panday grooves to 'Saat Samundar Paar' with dad Chunky at Alanna Panday's wedding | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KANIKA KAPOOR Ananya Panday with father Chunky Panday

Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday tied the knot with Ivor McCray in Mumbai in the presence of friends and family. Photos and videos from her wedding went viral on social media. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Thursday night, Ananya shared videos from the wedding ceremony, where Alanna and Ivor smiled at each other as they recite vows and take pheras. For the clip, Ananya added Jasleen Royal's song Din Shagna Da as the background music. She didn't caption the post but added a white heart emoji.

Several photos and videos of the wedding function have surfaced on social media. In one of the videos, Ananya can be seen grooving to the song 'Saat Samundar Paar' along with her father Chunky Panday and her cousin Ahaan. For the unversed, the song 'Saat Samundar Paar' is from Chunky's 1992 film 'Vishwatma' directed by Rajiv Rai. It also stars Sunny Deol, Naseeruddin Shah and Divya Bharti among many others. The film follows Prabhat, an honest police officer, being sent to Kenya by the Indian Government to capture the dreaded crime lord Ajgar Jurrat and bring an end to his illegal businesses.

Taking to Instagram, singer Kanika Kapoor shared the video on her stories in which the 'Liger' actress can be seen in a pastel blue and white embroidered saree, whereas Ahaan opted for a black designer suit and Chunky wore a parrot green blazer paired with white pants.

In another video, Chunky can be seen dancing with his wife Bhavana Pandey to the song 'O Lal Dupatte Waali'.

Meanwhile, Alanna's wedding ceremony was held in Mumbai, and Jackie Shroff, Manish Malhotra, Nandita Mahtani, Alvira Agnihotri and her daughter Alizeh arrived at the venue along with other celebrities. For D-Day, Alanna looked gorgeous in an ivory lehenga while Ivor wore a matching sherwani.

What's next for Ananya Panday?

On the work front, Ananya recently wrapped the shoot of Vikramaditya Motwane's untitled cyber crime-thriller.

Ecstatic about the project, Ananya had earlier said, "When Vikramaditya Motwane approached me with this story, I just knew I had to be part of it. As a filmmaker, he has been on my wish list for as long as I can remember and I feel really lucky to be working with him this early in my career." She also has Farhan Akhtar's 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' opposite actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. Helmed by the debutant director Arjun Varain, the official release date of the film is still awaited.

Apart from that, she also has a comedy film 'Dream Girl 2' along with Ayushmann Khurrana. The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Annu Kapoor, Manoj Joshi and Vijay Raaz in prominent roles and is all set to hit the theatres on July 7.

