Ananya Panday doesn't want sister Rysa to grow up; Actress shares gorgeous pics from party

Ananya Panday's sister Rysa turns 17 and the Bollywood actress cannot keep calm. Taking to Instagram, Ananya shared a series of gorgeous pictures with Rysa as they celebrate the latter's birthday. In the pictures, the sibling duo can be seen posing in front of a wall decked up with balloons. In the candid photos, Ananya strikes funny poses and showers Rysa with hugs. Captioning the post, she wrote, "She’s 17!!!!! Ughhhhh! stop @rysapanday hbd (sic)."

Ananya's reaction to Rysa growing up drew hilarious responses from celebrities. Her "Khaali-Peeli" costar, Ishaan Khatter, commented on her post writing, "Hahahaha you’re really devastated that she’s growing in pic 3." whereas, her BFF Shanaya Kapoor wrote, "RICE looking like a little lady," followed by sad and heart emojis. Actress Karisma Kapoor and Sophie Choudry too wished Rysa in the comment section.

In her Instagram stories, Ananya also shared a childhood picture of Rysa posted by mother Bhavana Pandey. She wrote, 'stop growing' over it. For the original post, Bhavana said, "7 !!!!!!!!! Tomorrow !!!!!! Rysoooo !!!! My gooooogles !!!! I love you (sic)."

Bhavana, who was recently seen in "Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives" also posted a recent photo of Rysa writing, "Happy Birthday my Gorgeous Girl !!!!! My arrive Pudding !!!!Keep smiling !!!! Keep shining !!!! Love you the Mostest (sic)."

Meanwhile, like her sister Ananya, Rysa also seems to have an inclination towards cinema. Last year, she directed a short film "Daud" which featured actress Karisma Kapoor's daughter Samaira and Sanjay Kapoor's son Jahaan. The seven-and-a-half minute is available on YouTube and revolves around a young girl from the slums of Mumbai.

Talking about Ananya, the actress was last seen in the OTT-released film "Khaali Peeli". She has two films to look forward to. She will next be seen in Shakun Batra's untitled directorial with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi and has "Liger" co-starring Vijay Deverakonda.