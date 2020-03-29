Ananya Panday crosses 10 mn followers on Instagram, has sweet message for Ananians

Sunday, March 29, 2020
     
Pati Patni Aur Woh actress Ananya Panday who has now completed 10 million followers on Instagram thanked fans for always having her back.

IANS IANS
Hamilton (New Zealand) Published on: March 29, 2020 19:55 IST
Actress Ananya Panday has crossed 10 million followers on Instagram, and she has a sweet note for her fans, whom she fondly called Ananians.

The actress said: "Love you guys so much. Thanks for always having my back and just being the cutest ever wouldn't be who I am without you guys (heart emoji) thankyou for all the fan edits and messages. Love my fanclubs and ananians the mostest."

Right from sharing her #quarantinemood to her films, her Instagram photos give a glimpse of her personal as well as professional lives. Asking them to stay safe during the lockdown period in the country to combat the coronavirus pandemic, the "Pati Patni Aur Woh" actor said, "I hope you guys are at home and safe.

all dressed up to go out and sit in my living room 😎 #QuarantineMood #SelfIsolation #StayHome #StaySafe 🖤

On the work front, the actress will be seen in "Khaali Peeli" co-starring Ishan Khatter. She also shares screen space with Deepika Padukone in Shakun Batra's untitled film and has been cast opposite Vijay Deverakonda in the Telugu superstar's Bollywood debut feature.

