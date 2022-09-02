Ananya Panday looks radiant as she shoots for Dream Girl 2 on the ghats of Mathura | Photos

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANANYAPANDAY Ananya Panday shoots for Dream Girl 2 in Mathura

Ananya Panday, who recently starred in her debut Pan-India flick, Liger, is one of the most sought-after actresses in Bollywood. The actress made her Bollywood debut with the 2019 flick, Student Of The Year 2, and since then she has never looked back. Currently, she is shooting for her upcoming flick, Dream Girl 2, alongside Ayushmann Khurana.

On Thursday, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actress took to her social media and shared pictures from her Mathura schedule of her upcoming flick, Dreamgirl 2. In the photos, Ananya is seen completely immersed in the Mathura vibes on the ghats of the Ganges. She is seen wearing all black and sporting an orange scarf around her neck with religious sayings printed on it. She also flaunted her nose ring, which perfectly suited her look. Ananya exudes radiance and is all smiles in the pictures.

Earlier, Ayushmann Khurana also took to social media and shared a heartwarming BTS video from their shoot. In the video, a fan can be seen standing on a boat and requesting the actor for a picture. As soon as he shared that video, many celebs flocked to the comment section to pour love on him for such a wholesome moment.

For the unversed, Dream Girl starred Ayushmann Khurrana, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Annu Kapoor, Manjot Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, and Vijay Raaz in the pivotal roles. The 2019 release was helmed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and it turned out to be a blockbuster success. The film was one of the highest grossing Hindi flicks of the year.

On the work front, Ananya Panday is currently shooting for her upcoming flick, Dream Girl 2, alongside Ayushmann Khurana. The film also stars Paresh Rawal and Seema Pahwa. Apart from this, the actress will be seen in the film, ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. The film is billed as a coming-of-age drama about three friends in the digital age.

