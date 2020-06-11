Anand Ahuja sneakily shoots wife Sonam Kapoor's video while gymming. Actress reacts

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANANDAHUJA Anand Ahuja sneakily shoots wife Sonam Kapoor's video while gymming

While actress Sonam Kapoor celebrated her 35th birthday on Tuesday, husband Anand Ahuja is making sure that the whole month is special for his lady love. On Wednesday, he shared a video of the Neerja actress while she was working out. In the video, Sonam is seen humming a song while exercising while Ananad sneakily shoots the video. Sharing the video, he wrote, "My entire world @sonamkapoor!Happy Birthday Month! PS that’s your playlist @rheakapoor."

Reacting to the video, Sonam was shocked that he shot the video. She wrote, "Asss... how can you take this video of me and post it." Sonam's sister Rhea also commented and dropped laughing emojis.

On Sonam's birthday, Anil Kapoor shared a beautiful photo of the actress and showered her with love. He captioned the photo: "To a daughter like no other, the perfect partner to @anandahuja, a star on screen and an icon with an unimitable style. She's my confidant, my joy, my pride, the most generous hearted soul I know, (the only person I am shit scared of) & now a bona fide master chef! Happy Birthday, @sonamkapoor! I’m so happy that you’re here with all of us today! ‬ ‪Love You, Always!"

Sonam's team also wished her on birthday with a surprise video in which they were seen recreating the actress's popular songs. She wrote, "My team made me an awesome birthday video! To the best team in the world.. I miss you guys so much.. thanks for making the best video ever. I can't wait to see all of you and hug you tight. Hopefully soon! Love you guys so much."

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in the 2019 film The Zoya Factor opposite Dulquer Salmaan. She hasn't announced her next film yet.

