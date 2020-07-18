Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SONAM KAPOOR Anand Ahuja remembers first trip with wife Sonam Kapoor to Paris

Anand Ahuja on Saturday, shared a then-and-now picture with wife and actress Sonam Kapoor as he reminisced their first trip together as a couple to 'The City Of Love'- Paris. He shared a picture from 'NOW' in London and captioned the post, "THEN: Our first ever trip together, 4 years ago today! #FBF #Paris, NOW: #EverydayPhenomenal #London".

Sonam Kapoor recently flew to London after spending almost three months in India during the coronavirus lockdown. “London I’m back,” the actor wrote, over a video that showed the Thames from above. “So beautiful,” she added, on footage of the landing. Sonam followed it up with several more videos of herself, unpacking food.

Anand Ahuja is a Delhi-based fashion entrepreneur who is credited with starting the first multi-brand sneaker boutique in the country, VegNonVeg. Anand is also the founder of the brand Bhane.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja tied the knot on May 8 in 2018. The wedding was followed by a star-studded reception party with the who's who of Bollywood in attendance.

On the work front, Sonam was last seen in The Zoya Factor, opposite Dulquer Salmaan. Directed by Abhishek Sharma, the film was an adaptation of Anuja Chauhan’s book by the same name.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage