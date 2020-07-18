Anand Ahuja remembers first trip with wife Sonam Kapoor  to Paris

Anand Ahuja on Saturday, shared a then-and-now picture with wife and actress Sonam Kapoor as he reminisced their first trip together as a couple to 'The City Of Love'- Paris. He shared a picture from 'NOW' in London and captioned the post, "THEN: Our first ever trip together, 4 years ago today! #FBF #Paris, NOW: #EverydayPhenomenal #London".
Sonam Kapoor recently flew to London after spending almost three months in India during the coronavirus lockdown. “London I’m back,” the actor wrote, over a video that showed the Thames from above. “So beautiful,” she added, on footage of the landing. Sonam followed it up with several more videos of herself, unpacking food.
Anand Ahuja is a Delhi-based fashion entrepreneur who is credited with starting the first multi-brand sneaker boutique in the country, VegNonVeg. Anand is also the founder of the brand Bhane.
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja tied the knot on May 8 in 2018. The wedding was followed by a star-studded reception party with the who's who of Bollywood in attendance.
View this post on Instagram
Some people when they have taken too much and have been driven beyond the point of endurance, simply crumble and give up. There are others, though they are not many, who, for some reason, will always be unconquerable. You meet them in time of war and also in time of peace. They have an indomitable spirit and nothing, neither pain nor torture nor threat of death, will cause them to give up. #RoaldDahl @sonamkapoor #EverydayPhenomenal ••• 📽 @bolly_vintage
On the work front, Sonam was last seen in The Zoya Factor, opposite Dulquer Salmaan. Directed by Abhishek Sharma, the film was an adaptation of Anuja Chauhan’s book by the same name.