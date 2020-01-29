Amy Jackson is holidaying in Seychelles with fiance George and baby Andreas. Seen pics yet?

Amy Jackson is with fiance and her baby boy in Seychelles

Amy Jackson is currently on a family vacation in Seychelles, East Africa. The Singh Is Bliing actress is having a ball with her newborn baby Andreas Panayiotou and fiance George Panayiotou amidst the picturesque landscape. Amy embraced motherhood in September last year and since then she is devoting her most of the time to her baby.

Amy gave a glimpse of her Seychelles vacation to her Instafam. She also shared a photo of four-months-old Andreas chilling by the beach. Wearing a blur-rimmed sunglasses along with striped onesie, Andreas looks no less than a boss baby. Alongside the picture, Amy wrote, "Mum, get the Pina Coladas in will ya''.

In a boomerang shared on Amy's Instagram story, the new parents can be seen showering love on baby boy. While Andreas looks straight into the camera, George plants a kiss on his cheek.

''Bare essentials kinda week,'' she captioned a photo that gives us a glimpse of the serene beauty.

Here is a selfie of the actress chilling in a bikini.

When Andreas turned four-months-old, mumma Amy penned a heartfelt post. ''4 months old today. It’s hard to remember what life was like before you my baby. You are the most amazing little human and I’m so blessed to be your Mummy,'' she wrote alongside a photo.

Amy has set the internet on fire with her pregnancy and post-pregnancy looks. The actress has been ruling the Instagram with her sizzling pictures.