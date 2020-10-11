Amul pays tribute to the living legend Big B on his 78th birthday

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMUL_INDIA Amul India shared a video on Instagram

The star of the millennium Amitabh Bachchan has turned 78 today and the wishes have been pouring in on social media from all over. His fans, followers, friends and co-stars are sharing posts and uploading his throwback pics on his birthday. But one of the most special wishes which the megastar received is from brand Amul India. Yes, Amul shared a video for the actor on social media which an amalgamation of all the ads ever made on Bachchan by the brand.

The video also has Big B's song 'Ek Dusre Se Karte Hain Pyar Hum' from his movie 'Hum' playing in the background. On its Instagram account, Amul India shared the post with a caption saying, "#Amul wishes a very #HappyBirthdayAmitabhBachchan @amitabhbachchan #HappyBirthdayBigB"

Check out the post here:

However, there has not been any response from Big B for the post but it will be interesting to see the actor's reaction on this heartfelt wish by Amul.

Meanwhile, a lot of Bollywood celebrities right from Ayushmann Khurrana to Ajay Devgn took to social media and wished the legendary star a very happy birthday.

The megastar is overwhelmed with all the lovely wishes that his family, friends and fans have been showering upon him. He recently, took to Twitter to extends his gratefulness for all the lovely birthday wishes. "your generosity and love be the greatest gift for me for the 11th .. I cannot possibly ask for more," wrote Amitabh Bachchan while sharing some pictures.

T 3687 - .. your generosity and love be the greatest gift for me for the 11th .. I cannot possibly ask for more ..🙏 pic.twitter.com/Val1wZCMNh — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 10, 2020

On the professional front, the 77-year-old actor is currently seen in the 12th season of the reality show, Kaun Banega Crorepati. He was last seen in Shoojit Sircar directorial Gulabo Sitabo, which is streaming on Prime Video. The actor has numerous projects in his kitty, including a sports-biopic Jhund and Apple TV's series Shantaram. Meanwhile, he will also share the screen space with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Mouni Roy for Ayan Mukerji's next Brahmastra.

