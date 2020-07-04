Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMUL Amul pays tribute to Saroj Khan, the ‘Mother of Dance/Choreography in India’

With the demise of Saroj Khan on Friday, a whole era of Bollywood dancing ended. The death of the veteran choreographer left a void that can never be filled. Now, Amul has paid a tribute to the ace choreographer in its own unique way. In the caricature, Saroj Khan can be seen dressed in a salwar-kurta with her dance moves on point and the tagline says "From the A, B, C To the Ek, Do, Teen of dance." The reference is from the iconic song Ek Do Teen from the 1988 film Tezaab, in which Saroj Khan choreographed actress Madhuri Dixit.

Taking to Instagram, Amul shared the picture with a caption that said, "Tribute to the ‘Mother of Dance/Choreography in India."

Saroj Khan died of cardiac arrest on Friday at Guru Nanak hospital at around 2:30 am after being admitted there for over 10 days. The choreographer had first complained of breathlessness on June 20 after which the family took her to the hospital. Khan was one of the most loved personalities in Bollywood and had changed the way dance masters were looked at in the industry. She paved the way for female dance directors in Bollywood and was highly respected for her command over her skills and extracting dance from the lyrics of a song.

